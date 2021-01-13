So Master is here! The much awaited entertainer, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, finally makes it to the theatres among controversies. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj who made the impressive Kaithi, Master is a film that looks right in the alley of Thalapathy's usual mass movies, albeit with a few minor refreshing changes. At least, that's what the first half of Master felt like to me. Till now, Master doesn't feel in the same league as Kaithi but Thalapathy fans would have enough to enjoy in the movie, especially how his character is perceived. Master: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Turns Out Perfect Pongal Treat! Fans Watch FDFS And Share Reviews On Twitter.

Among the refreshing changes is the antagonist, played by Vijay Sethupathi. One major flaw I usually see in Thalapathy films is a lack of a credible foe for him. But Sethupathi's Bhavani is easily a highlight for Master, the actor relishing his out and out negative role. The movie even begins with giving him a good backstory, while the hero is not even presented one, with no one really knowing why he is a persistent alcoholic, albeit everyone's favourite Master. Master Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Music, Box Office – All You Need To Know About Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi’s Film!

As for Thalapathy, he is in scintillating form here, making great work in the action, comic and punch scenes. His mass moments are tweaked here, though his fans won't have much to complain. What doesn't work are the sequences that we see him in, they are just regular scenes built more around the actor playing the character, rather than the other way round. It also doesn't help that the first half feels very stretched, especially the portions around St Jeffrey college. Things pick up when Thalapathy's Vaathi comes to teach a juvenile correction centre, where he gets a shocking reality check. Anirudh's BG score is a huge plus. Master: Before Clashing With Thalapathy Vijay, 5 Times Vijay Sethupathi Experimented With Grey Shades in the Past (LatestLY Exclusive).

It might only towards the interval point that we see any king of interaction between Vijay and, well, Vijay. With more confrontational scenes between these two superstars in the second half, hope Master gets the high that we have been expecting from the man who gave us one of the best thrillers in recent times. Keep watching this space for the complete review of Master.

