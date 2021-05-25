Popular Telugu actor Jr NTR on Tuesday said he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The 38-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 on May 10, took to Twitter to inform his fans that he has recovered and thanked them for their wishes. "Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes," he wrote. Jr NTR Has Tested Positive For COVID-19, RRR Star and His Family Have Isolated Themselves.

The actor also expressed his gratitude to the team of doctors at the city's KIMS Hospitals and Tenet Diagnostics."Their excellent care helped me a lot," he said. The Aravinda Sametha star believes "will power" is the biggest weapon in the fight against the deadly virus. Jr NTR Requests Fans To Not Celebrate His Birthday On May 20; The RRR Actor Hopes To Test Negative For COVID-19 Soon (Read Statement).

Check Out Jr NTR's Tweet Below:

Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic. Wear a mask. Stay at home. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 25, 2021

"Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic," he said, urging everyone to wear a mask and to remain indoors. Jr NTR will next be seen in filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action drama RRR, slated to be released in theatres on October 13.