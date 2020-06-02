Malavika Mohanan Shares a Thought-Provoking Post on How People Differentiate Between ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Ugly’

Malavika Mohanan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Since the last few days, we have seen how some celebs have come forward and expressed their views on Black Lives Matters. Some of them are even being trolled for speaking about on how every skin colour is beautiful, but they also turned out to be the ones who have promoted fairness creams. South actress Malavika Mohanan has shared a heart-wrenching post on how people differentiate between ‘beautiful’ and ‘ugly’. Malavika has mentioned in her post how ‘fair people are equated as beautiful and dark skinned people are equated as ugly’. From Priyanka Chopra to Disha Patani, This Twitter User Exposes Hypocrisy Of Bollywood Celebs Who Tweeted on #BlackLivesMatter But Have Endorsed Fairness Ads.

It has been ages since this war between the ‘fair’ and the ‘dark’ skinned people has been going on. But it is saddening to see how people, even in the 21st century, judge an individual according to his/her skin colour. There must have been many youngsters who must have heard the dialogue of not to drink tea or coffee, why? It makes the skin dark and hence one should avoid it. Malavika Mohanan has highlighted some similar incident that she came across once. She wrote, “When I was 14 yrs old, one of my closest friends at that point told me that his mother never let him drink tea because she had this weird belief that drinking tea darkened ones’ skin complexion, and when he asked for tea once she told him(referring to me) “If you drink tea, you will become dark like her”.

Malavika Mohanan further mentioned about the ‘discriminatory behaviour against South-Indians and North-East Indians’. About it she wrote, “Dark skinned Indians are jokingly referred to as ‘madrasis’ because for some strange reason these ignorant people think all South Indians are only dark skinned. North-East Indians are almost exclusively only called ‘chinki’, all black people are casually referred to as ‘negros’ and fair people are equated as beautiful and dark skinned people are equated as ugly.” Sai Pallavi Rejects a Fairness Cream Ad Deal Worth 2 Crores and All We Can Say is 'You Go Girl!'.

Malavika Mohanan’s Post On ‘Casual Racism And Colourism’

There are many who think that anything could be commented on a dark-skinned person, it is right to draw comparison between the fair and the dark, but no, it is not at all right. And Malavika Mohanan has clearly expressed it with this post.