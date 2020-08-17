SP Balasubrahmanyam, the veteran playback singer of Indian Cinema, was recently tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Chennai’s MGM Healthcare. SPB, as he is fondly called by industry members and fans, had mild symptoms of chest congestion. He had even shared a video on Facebook from the hospital saying that he is fine. SPB was moved to the ICU on Friday (August 14) after his health condition became critical a day before it and was put on life support. The veteran singer’s son, SP Charan, who is also an established singer and producer, shared a video on his father’s current health condition. SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: The Legendary Singer is on Life Support and His Condition is Critical.

In the latest video posted by SP Charan, he has stated that his father, singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, is ‘on the road to getting better’ and is also showing ‘some mobility’. Charan also shared an update on his mother Savitri’s health condition. He mentioned that his mother is also getting better and could get discharged in a day or two. Talking about his father, Charan said, “Dad was shifted from the third floor ICU to an exclusive ICU on the sixth floor. The shifting took some time and everything had to be set up. The pleasant news is that there is some mobility, dad is moving around a little bit. He has showed thumbs up sign to the doctor, Dad is able to recognise the doctors. He is still on life support but he is breathing a little more comfortably than a few days back.”

SP Charan further mentioned, “Doctors see this as a very good sign and he is on the road to getting better. This will take a long time for recovery but all are hopeful. This may not happen in one day or two days but he is definitely going to heal, recover and get back to us as early as possible. He is not fully sedated now, he is able to recognise people. He will not talk for a little while but surely he will get to that level soon enough.” SP Balasubrahmanyam's Son SP Charan: 'We Are All Confident That SPB Will Be Back With All Of Us'.

SP Charan On SPB’s Health Condition

There are many celebs and fans who have extended their prayers and wished for a speedy recovery for the legendary singer of Indian Cinema, SP Balasubrahmanyam. SP Charan is thankful to all the well-wishers for their prayers and support.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).