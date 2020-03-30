Nithiin Birthday: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh and Others Extend Heartwarming Wishes to the Tollywood Hero!

Nithiin, Megastar Chiranjeevi, Keerthy Suresh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The Tollywood hunk, Nithiin, was born to producer Sudhakar Reddy and Laxmi Reddy. Nithiin made his acting debut in 2002, with the film Jayam. It was one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. In his career, he has being seen in a variety of roles, and fans are eagerly looking forward to see his performance in the upcoming flick, Rang De. Nithiin, who has turned a year older on March 30, would not be celebrating his birthday due to the coronavirus outbreak. Rang De Motion Poster: Keerthy Suresh Wishes Nithiin a Quarantine Birthday, and Gives Him the Perfect Gift (Watch Video).

Nithiin has issued a statement, urging all his fans to not celebrate his birthday. Fans usually gather together to celebrate the actor’s birthday with great zeal. Nithiin has requested his fans to avoid this mass gathering and rather stay at home and be safe. Meanwhile, there are many celebs who have wished the actor. National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh not only wished Nithiin, but also gifted him by sharing the first look of their upcoming movie, Rang De. Megastar Chiranjeevi, Varun Tej Konidela, Devi Sri Prasad, many production houses, have also extended their heartwarming wishes to the Bheeshma actor. Let’s take a look at the birthday wishes shared for Telugu actor Nithiin. Rang De Actor Nithiin and Fiancée Shalini Postpone Their Wedding Due To COVID-19 Outbreak.

Megastar Chiranjeevi

Happy Birthday @actor_nithiin ! You have put peoples safety before your personal life event. You are a warrior fighting to keep #corona at bay, not letting it take over our country. Best wishes to you and your fiancée Ms.Shalini — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 29, 2020

Keerthy Suresh

Varun Tej Konidela

Here is the CDP of my dear friend @actor_nithiin Advance Happy birthday bro! Stay blessed!🤗#HappyBirthdayNithiin pic.twitter.com/NvjmQsOwGM — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) March 29, 2020

Devi Sri Prasad

Advanced HAPPY MUSICAL BDAY to our Dear Sweet Hero @actor_nithiin !! 🤗🤗 (Last Bachelor Bday I guess 😜😜) Hope U all lov this 1st look motion poster of our #RangDe ❤️❤️😁😁 https://t.co/17vV2gRM4L — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) March 29, 2020

Rang De Director Venky Atluri

Happy Birthday to my hero @actor_nithiin. Wish you the best in your life Swamy :) #HappyBirthdayNithiin pic.twitter.com/8oviVTLrT5 — Atluri Venky (@dirvenky_atluri) March 30, 2020

BARaju

Aa Aaa lanti Blockbusters Bheeshma lanti Superhits istu vijayapadhamlo doosukeltu Corona nivarana charyalaku 20 lakhs viralam andinchi mundadugu vesina YouthStar @actor_nithiin ki Birthday Wishes All The Best to #RangDe,Bhavya Creations,Sreshth Movies films #HappyBirthdayNithiin pic.twitter.com/QcfkiM5N3X — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) March 29, 2020

Sri Venkateswara Creations

Abhishek Agarwal Arts

Wishing our hero @actor_nithiin a very Happy Birthday 🎈🎉 Have a blockbuster year ahead 🤗🤗#HappyBirthdayNithiin pic.twitter.com/TzoV9zoROX — Abhishek Agarwal Arts (@AAArtsOfficial) March 30, 2020

Sri Sathya Sai Arts

Wishing the Dynamic Hero @actor_nithiin a very happy birthday. May you have a successful journey ahead!#HBDNithin pic.twitter.com/LcyMEEqhyd — Sri Sathya Sai Arts (@SriSathyaSaiArt) March 30, 2020

Also, Nithiin’s wedding has been postponed owing to the coronavirus outbreak. He had gotten engaged to Shalini on February 15, and the duo was all set to tie the knot on April 16 in Dubai. However, due to the global crisis, the couple has decided to push their wedding date.