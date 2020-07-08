Finally the update on Prabhas 20 is here! The makers have confirmed that the title and first look of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film, which is tentatively titled as Prabhas 20, will be revealed on July 10. Just two more days to go and fans would get to see the first look of this much anticipated movie that is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The title and first look will be shared by the makers sharp at 10am on July 10. Ever since the makers have shared this update, fans of the lead actors are thrilled to see the title and first look. Prabhas 20: Title and First Look of Baahubali Actor's Next With Pooja Hegde to Be Out On July 10 (View Post).

It was last month when rumours started doing rounds that Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s film has been titled as Radhe Shyam. But the makers neither agreed nor denied about it. Then the buzz was rife that the makers are planning to make the announcement about the film’s title on June 22. But now with the official word, all rumours have been put to rest. Now take a look how fans have reacted after the official update on Prabhas 20 was shared. Has Prabhas’ Film With Pooja Hegde Titled Radhe Shyam?

Expecting A Mass Entry

Can't Wait To Know The Release Date

The Long Wait Is Almost Over

If waiting was a qualification Then we , devotees of #PrabhasRaju Hold a PHD in it.. As of now the wait is no longer there.... @UV_Creations gave out the official announcement of this #Prabhas20 #prabhas20Firstlook pic.twitter.com/BIozJZVbNn — Alluri Hari Pratap Varma (@HariPratapVarm1) July 8, 2020

Is Radhe Shyam The Title?

Fans Are Busy Decoding The Title

Countdown Begins

Prabhas 20, written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Touted to be a period drama, this film is bankrolled by UV Creations and T-Series banners.

