Looks like Baahubali's Prabhas' next venture is all set for an official unveiling. Yes, all Prabhas fans who have been desperately waiting for an announcement with regards to the superstar's next after the dud Saaho, here's some good news that'll make your day. Makers of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's next movie, which has been tentatively titled Prabhas 20, have decided to reveal their movie's official title and its first look on July 10, 2020 at 10 am. Prabhas 20: Georgia Schedule Of the Film Wraps Up Despite Coronavirus Scare, Makers Reveal First Look to Be Out Soon!.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Prabhas 20 stars Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and Bhagyashree in the lead roles and is touted to be a 1970-based period drama, that will reportedly see Prabhas as a fortune teller. There were some unconfirmed reports about how the film has been named Radhe Shyam, but no involved parties confirmed this news. 'Prabhas 20 Starts Rolling! Superstar Shares A Glimpse From The Radha Krishna Directorial (View Pic).

Check Out The Announcement Below:

The team of Prabhas 20 had flown down to Georgia to shoot for its schedule there in March. And they braved all kinds of odds and extreme weather conditions, not to mention the COVID-19 pandemic, to finish their schedule there. It was also being speculated that Prabhas 20 will not be able to keep its Sankranti 2021 release date but looks like with film shoots resuming soon, this one too will be ready in time!

