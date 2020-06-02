Priya Prakash Varrier Returns to Instagram! Wink Girl Reveals Why She Took A Break From Social Media (Watch Video)

Priya Prakash Varrier (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It was in mid-May, when it came into notice that Priya Prakash Varrier, who is also known as the Wink Girl, deactivated her Instagram account. There was no clarity then why the actress decided to stay from social media. But guess what, after a short break, Priya has returned to Instagram! Who doesn’t like social media detoxing? The south beauty, who has more than 7.2 million followers on Instagram, has shared a video and revealed the reason behind her short sabbatical from the photo and video sharing site. Priya Prakash Varrier aka Wink Girl Deactivates Her Instagram Account.

Priya Prakash Varrier has shared a 10-minute long video in which she thanked all her fans who were concerned about her. Explaining why she deactivated Instagram for a while, the actress said, “It’s just that I wanted to take a break from it...there’s no logic behind it.” Priya also revealed how people questioned her on why she deactivated her IG account amid lockdown, when everyone is active there at the moment. About it she further stated, “I don’t think anything more than mental health and my peace of mind matters to me. So even if there was no logic to what I did, to be honest, I was at peace for the past two weeks. I know I've not been away for like a long time because it's more of like a professional space for me and I cannot afford to be not active on it for a long time. So even if it was a short span of two weeks, I had a lot of fun. I was at peace to be honest.” Priya Prakash Varrier aka the 'Wink Girl' Makes TikTok Debut and She's Already Creating a Storm With Her New Videos!

Priya Prakash Varrier Is Back On Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier further stated how the social media pressure took a toll on her mental health and hence she needed this short break from all of this. On the work front, Priya Prakash Varrier has two Bollywood projects in her kitty, Sridevi Bungalow and Love Hackers. She has also signed a Kannada film titled Vishnupriya.