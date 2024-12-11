Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, is enjoying success at the box office. However, the film is also surrounded by several controversies. A stampede during the paid premiere of the movie led to the death of a woman. In another incident, a 35-year-old man was found dead in a theatre during a Pushpa 2 screening in Anantapur. Now, a shocking new incident has occurred where a canteen staff member at a theatre chewed off another man's ear during the screening of the blockbuster. This inhumane act was reportedly inspired by a fight scene in the film. The incident took place at Kajal Talkies in Gwalior's Phalka Bazar area on December 10. The victim said, "The impact of such movies on people is dangerous. They think they can imitate these acts in real life." Andhra Pradesh: 35-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Theatre During ‘Pushpa 2’ Screening in Anantapur.

Violent Incident at Cinema Linked to Pushpa 2 - The Rule Fight Scene

Shabbir Khan, a resident of Guda Gudi Naka, went to watch Pushpa 2: The Rule at a local theatre. During the intermission, he had a dispute over payment with the canteen staff members - Raju, Chandan, and M A Khan. The argument quickly turned into a physical fight. In the heat of the altercation, one of the staff members bit off Shabbir’s ear, causing heavy bleeding. This violent act was reportedly inspired by a similar scene in the film, where Allu Arjun’s Pushaparaj rips off his enemy’s ear with his teeth. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' Screening Stampede: Woman Dies, Son Injured As Crowds Throng Movie Theatre in Hyderabad During Premier Show of Allu Arjun’s Film.

Victim Receives Eight Stitches After Ear-Biting Incident Shabbir Khan, after the brutal ear-biting attack, was rushed to hospital where doctors treated him with eight stitches. Later, he filed a complaint at Inderganj police station. Based on his statement, the police registered a case against the accused under Sections 294 (obscene acts), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the IPC. The police assured they would look into the matter and take action as soon as possible.

