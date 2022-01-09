Raghava Lawrence is today one of the popular actors and filmmakers of Tamil and Telugu film industries. However, it wasn’t an easy journey to step into the glamorous world of showbiz, but it was definitely a slight filmy one. It is said that Raghava was working as a car cleaner for fight master Super Subbarayan and he was spotted dancing by Rajinikanth who later helped him join the Dancers Union and in 1989 he appeared in a song in Samsara Sangeetham. Then he went to work with some of the popular actors in the industry and steadily moved into acting and later into directing as well. Raghava Lawrence Challenges Sri Reddy to ‘Act’ in Front of Media, Actress Offers a Counter Challenge to Him!

Raghava Lawrence has helmed some of the commercially successful films. On the occasion of his birthday, let’s take a look at those films that were huge hit among the audience.

Style – It was a dance movie written and directed by him. The film starred Prabhudheva and Raghava Lawrence in the lead with Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna Akkineni making cameo appearances.

Muni – The film was not only written and helmed by Raghava, but also featured him in the lead. The horror comedy featured him as a timid man who is scared of ghosts and is later seen being possessed by a ghost who wanted to take revenge.

Rebel – The action-thriller featured Prabhas, Tamannaah Bhatia and Deeksha Seth in the lead. Prabhas is seen as a happy-go-lucky music student in this movie. His chemistry with Tamannaah was widely praised.

Kanchana 3 – This movie was co-produced, written and directed by Raghava Lawrence. He was also seen in dual roles in this horror comedy. This film was the fourth installment in the Muni franchise and third installment in Kanchana series.

Laxmii – The film starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead with Sharad Kelkar in a key role, this film had marked Raghava Lawrence’s directorial debut in Hindi Cinema. It was a remake of his Tamil film Kanchana.

These are some of the popular films helmed by Raghava Lawrence. Here’s wishing him a very happy birthday and a wonderful year ahead.

