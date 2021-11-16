Movie buffs are going to be in for a treat during in the beginning of next year. Three major releases featuring the biggest superstars of South Cinema! And not just that, it would also mark the biggest clash at the box office. The three big films releasing in January 2022 are SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, Radha Krishna Kumar’s film Radhe Shyam and Saagar K Chandra’s Bheemla Nayak. Gangubai Kathiawadi To Not Clash With RRR; Alia Bhatt Starrer To Release On February 18, 2022.

RRR is slated to hit the theatres on January 7, Bheemla Nayak on January 12 and Radhe Shyam on January 14. The last two are coinciding with the festival Sankranthi. Fans are thrilled already about these films releasing worldwide and have started to predict which one will be the biggest hit at the box office. Confirmed! Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan And Rana Daggubati Starrer, To Release In Theatres On January 12, 2022.

RRR

RRR revolves around two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris will also be seen playing key roles in the upcoming magnum opus.

Bheemla Nayak

The Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubatti starrer is a remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Nithya Menen and Samyuktha Menon will be seen as the female leads in the film bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s chemistry have won audiences’ hearts already. The romantic drama set in 1970’s Europe is produced under the banners of T-Series Films and UV Creations.

RRR, Bheemla Nayak or Radhe Shyam, which one do you think would rule at the box office? Do vote for the film you think will shine in 2022 at the box office.

