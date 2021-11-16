Bheemla Nayak is the remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The Telugu version stars Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati in the lead. There were reports doing rounds citing that the makers of Bheemla Nayak might reconsider about the film’s release as around the same time SS Rajamouli’s RRR is also hitting the big screens. However, team Bheemla Nayak has confirmed that there’s going to be no change in the release date of the film and it would hit the theatres worldwide on January 12, 2022.

Bheemla Nayak Release Date

