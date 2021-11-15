Alia Bhatt has two major releases in 2022 – Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The latter marks her debut in Telugu Cinema. It was earlier stated that Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR will have a major clash at the box office by releasing on January 6 and January 7, respectively. However, the clash has been averted and the release date of SLB directorial has been postponed. The makers have announced that Gangubai Kathiawadi will now release on February 18, 2022.

Gangubai Kathiawadi New Release Date

NEW RELEASE DATE OF 'GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI': 18 FEB 2022... #SanjayLeelaBhansali's #GangubaiKathiawadi - starring #AliaBhatt and #AjayDevgn - to release on 18 Feb 2022... Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada. pic.twitter.com/mJrrzDVDP4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)