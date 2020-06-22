Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s wedding ceremony is one of the most-awaited events of the year. Fans of this lovely couple are eagerly looking forward to know more details about this royal affair that is said to be taking place in August. The couple and their respective families are yet to make an official announcement about the exact wedding date. But there are numerous rumours doing rounds and the latest one is about Rana and Miheeka’s wedding venue. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj's August Wedding Gets Postponed Amid the Rising Coronavirus Cases in His State?

As per a report in India Glitz, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s families have finalised the wedding venue and it is going to be at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. Yes, as per reports, the grand wedding affair would be taking place at this luxurious hotel on August 8. Rana’s father Suresh Babu had earlier stated that his son and soon-to-be daughter-in-law Miheeka would be getting hitched by following the guidelines issued by the government in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. Rana Daggubati And Miheeka Bajaj’s Pre-Wedding Celebrations Kick-Off: The Bride-to-Be Looks Resplendent in Her Jewelled Masked Avatar.

The pre-wedding festivities have already started at the Bajaj’s residence for their daughter Miheeka and her fiancé Rana Daggubati. On Saturday, an intimate ceremony was held at the former’s home for a traditional ritual ahead of the wedding. About it Rana’s father Suresh Babu told TOI, “It was a small gathering at Miheeka’s residence. Only immediate families from both sides were present. In Telugu families, it’s a ritual called lagna patrikalu, where the groom’s family visits the bride’s home and presents the wedding cards.” He also mentioned, “It’s a small ritual that takes place before the start of the Ashada masam. Other festivities will only happen closer to the wedding in August.” Well, fans just cannot wait to hear more details about this wedding.

