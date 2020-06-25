Sharwanand was last seen in the romantic drama Jaanu that featured Samantha Akkineni opposite him. Now it is said that Sharwanand’s next project would be with Mahesh Babu, reports 123Telugu. Yes, according to leading media reports, Sharwanand would be playing the lead role in the film that would be produced by Mahesh Babu’s home banner, GMB Productions. However, there has been no official announcement made on it yet. But we are sure, fans would be delighted to see the duo collaborating for a film. MAJOR: Mahesh Babu Announces Biopic on Martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Adivi Sesh to Play the Lead.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is producing the patriotic drama that is titled as Major in which Adivi Sesh will be playing the titular role. It will also feature Made In Heaven actress Sobhita Dhulipala in this Telugu-Hindi bilingual film. This would be the second time that Adivi and Sobhita would be teaming up after Goodachari. This film is loosely based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan during the 26/11 Mumbai attack. Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Here’s What Mahesh Babu Has to Say about the Release of His Upcoming Telugu Film!

On the other hand, actor-producer Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film will also feature Keerthy Suresh as the lead actress. Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, the team is yet to announce about the film’s release date.

