Veteran singer and actor SP Balasubrahmanyam was diagnosed with COVID-19. Earlier, he was moved to Chennai's MGM Healthcare where he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (IU). As per reports, hospital authorities have said that he is on life support and his condition is critical. However, SPB's brother has tweeted that a piece of fake news is circulating about the singer. SP Charan took to Twitter and shared, "The news that is out on #puthiyathalaimurai is not correct,"

He added, " #spb is critical but is in safe hands at #Mgm healthcare. We are all confident that #spb Will be back with all of us sooner than later. Thank you all for your concern and prayers."

Check SP Charan's Tweet Here:

The news that is out on #puthiyathalaimurai is not correct. #spb is critical but is in safe hands at #Mgm healthcare. We are all confident that #spb Will be back with all of us sooner than later. Thank you all for your concern and prayers. 🙏 — S. P. Charan (@charanproducer) August 14, 2020

Earlier, a statement released by MGM Healthcare read, "There has been a setback in the health of Thiru S P Balasubrahmanyam who had been admitted at MGM Healthcare for symptoms of COVID since 5th August 2020. In a late night development on 13th August 2020, his condition had deteriorated, and based on the advice of the expert medical team attending to him, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and he is on life support and his condition remains critical. He is currently under observation by the team of experts from critical care and his haemodynamic and clinical parameters are being closely monitored."

Last week, SPB shared a video on Facebook to reveal his diagnosis to the world. He had said that he only has a mild case of COVID-19.

