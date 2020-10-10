SS Rajamouli celebrates his 47th birthday today and from industry members to fans, all have been showering him with lovely birthday posts. Rajamouli is one of the finest filmmakers in the film industry and actors eagerly look forward to work with him. Jr NTR is one of the lucky actors who has worked with the director in the past and also has one upcoming magnum opus with him. For the unversed, SS Rajamouli had made his directorial debut with the film Student No 1 in which Jr NTR had played the lead role. RRR Director SS Rajamouli Garu Gets Heartfelt Birthday Message From Ajay Devgn!

Student No 1 that released in 2001 had become a huge hit. The Telugu film turned out to be a huge for the actor and director duo and it was also a breakthrough of Jr NTR. The two collaborated for two more films after it – Simhadri and Yamadonga. Both the films turned out to be blockbusters at the box office. Jr NTR has definitely been one of the luckiest actors to team up with Rajamouli on three brilliant projects. On the occasion of the ace filmmaker’s birthday, the actor shared a simple and sweet note for him that read, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli!! Love you”. Will The Makers Of RRR Soon Share Jr NTR’s First Look?

Jr NTR’s Birthday Post For SS Rajamouli

Wishing you a very Happy Birthday Jakkana @ssrajamouli !! Love you pic.twitter.com/gcCdSveiGZ — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 10, 2020

SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR would be collaborating for the fourth time with RRR. It is an upcoming magnum opus in which the actor would be seen playing the role of Komaram Bheem.

