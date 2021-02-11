It was February 7, when Kollywood's superstar, Suriya informed to the world that he has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. In his post, he had also mentioned that he is undergoing treatment and well get well soon. This news had sparked sorrow among the South star's fans and all prayed for his healthy recovery. Now, on February 11, 2021, brother of Suriya, Karthi took his Twitter and dropped a message that Soorarai Pottru actor is back home and is safe from the deadly virus. Suriya Tests Positive For COVID-19, Kollywood Superstar’s Fans Tweet #GetWellSoonSuriyaAnna.

This latest update about Suriya's health took the internet by storm. Karthi, in his post, mentioned that Suriya will be quarantining at home for a few days and also thanked one and all for their prayers. As soon as this news broke online, fans of the superstar breathed a sigh of relief that he is hale and hearty. "Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in-home quarantine for a few days. Can’t thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes!" the tweet read. Ram Charan, RRR Actor, Tests Positive For COVID-19.

Karthi's Tweet:

Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in home quarantine for a few days. Can’t thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) February 11, 2021

Workwise, Suriya Sivakumar was last seen in the film Soorarai Pottru which was a hit at the box office as well as was loved by the audiences. The South star ahead has many projects lined up which includes Navarasa, Vaadivasal and a film with Siva and also with Pandiraj. Stay tuned!

