Netflix Film has made an official announcement on the cast of The Gray Man. It has been made official that south star Dhanush has joined the cast The Gray Man that stars Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in the lead. Helmed by the Russo Brothers, Anthony and Joe, this upcoming film, that is touted to be the most expensive film ever made, is based on Mark Greaney’s debut novel of the same name. Dhanush, who is known for his works in Kollywood, has shared a statement on being a part of The Gray Man and how he’s looking forward to the action-packed experience. The Gray Man: Dhanush Joins The Cast Of Russo Brothers’ Most Expensive Netflix Film!

The statement issued by Dhanush on joining The Gray Man read, “Elated to announce that I will be joining the team of Netflix’s “The Gray Man” starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, directed by The Russo Brothers (“Avengers”, “Captain America: Winter Soldier”). Looking forward to being a part of this wonderful action packed experience. My sincere thanks to my dearest fans from all over the world for all the love and support you have been showing me throughout these years.” The Gray Man: Russo Bros to Direct Netflix’s Big-Budget Spy Film Starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans!

Dhanush’s Statement On Joining The Cast Of The Gray Man

The Russo Brothers will be producing this Netflix film through their AGBO banner. The script of The Gray Man has been penned by Joe Russo along with screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely polishing the final draft. The project is expected to go on floors in January 2021 in Los Angeles!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).