Kerala High Court on Thursday stayed all proceedings in a case against popular upcoming actor Unni Mukundan, filed by a woman for outraging her modesty.

The Court gave the directive after hearing the counsel of the actor who said that the case has been settled. Incidentally, last month the actor suffered a rude jolt when Kerala High Court directed the trial in the case to go forward.

But on Thursday, in what came as a relief, the very same Court after hearing his counsel directed to stay all proceedings.

