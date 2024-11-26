The trailer for Vetri Maaran's Viduthalai Part 2 is finally here! Makers of the Vijay Sethupathi starrer period crime thriller film unveiled the trailer at an event in Chennai on Tuesday, November 26. The two-minute thirty-nine-second trailer begins with the backstory of Perumaal, followed by scenes depicting brutality toward the lower class. Vijay Sethupathi's character then explains that years of oppression have driven them to resort to violence. This is followed by the introduction of Manju Warrier's character, who plays an activist and Perumaal's love interest. The movie will follow the gripping story of a group of lowborns who stand up for what’s theirs and clash against the corrupt system. Viduthalai Part 2 also stars Soori, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Chethan, Bhavani Sre and Balaji, among others. The movie is scheduled to release in the theatres on December 20, 2024. Vijay Sethupathi Shares a Quote That Was Never Made by Late Industrialist Ratan Tata – Here’s Proof (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Vidhuthalai Part 2’ Trailer Below:

