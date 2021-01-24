South star Vishnu Vishal was in the news yesterday when reports about him creating a ruckus in his residence surfaced online. It was being stated that the actor had organised a get together at his place and he created problems for his neighbours living in the apartment below him after consuming alcohol. According to his neighbours, he was playing loud music that disturbed their peace and had to call the police to control the disorder. Vishnu was accused of using harsh words to intimidate the neighbours and the police. Vishnu Vishal Hits Back At Soori For Allegations Against His Father, Claims They Are False.

Seeing the reports, Vishnu deemed fit that he puts forward his point of view as well and narrate what actually happened last night. He took to Twitter to clarify that he has been off alcohol for a long time and said, "6 pack dont suddenly appear if you drink every day. You got to be on a strict diet and off alcohol completely for a long time. Some people dont understand the LOGIC." He went on to describe the whole incident and revealed how he had to act in a certain way because of the situation.

He informed that he was celebrating his film FIR's DOP's birthday at his house and had a small gathering at his place. He even posted a picture with the people who were at his place, giving clarity that they were not making any sort of noise. He also revealed how he had shifted to this apartment only to keep his parents safe as he was shooting with a team of 300 people and will now move to a new place after this incident. He requested everyone to not believe whatever they see and understand how things actually had panned out. Vishnu Vishal Is All Praises For Ratsasan Co-Star Amala Paul, Says ‘You Are The Best At Your Work’.

Earlier, Vishnu was headlining the news when Soori had filed an FIR against his father for allegedly scamming him over the purchase of a property worth Rs 2.70 crore. Vishal had hit out at Soori stating that all the accusations levied against his father were false. Vishnu took to Twitter and claimed that Soori infact, had to repay Vishnu's Vishal Studioz a certain amount of money which he had taken in the year 2017 for a film which never saw the light of the day. The film's name was Kavarimaan Parambarai.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in FIR next. The film is directed by Manu Anand and also stars Reba Monica John, Manjima Mohan, Raiza Wilson, Gaurav Narayanan, Gautham Menon playing significant roles. N Ashwath has composed music for the film.

