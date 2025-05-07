Actor-turned-politician Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, also known as Thalapathy Vijay, was at the centre of a controversy after a tense moment at the Madurai airport in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil superstar, who enjoys a massive fan following, is often greeted by crowds wherever he steps out. On Monday (May 5), the actor-politician was returning from Kodaikanal after shooting for his final acting project, Jana Nayagan, before venturing full-time into politics with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). However, things took an ugly turn when an elderly fan tried to breach his security, prompting one of Vijay's security personnel to pull out a gun and point it at the fan. ‘Jana Nayagan’ Release Date Confirmed: Thalapathy Vijay’s Final Movie Before His Political Entry To Release in Theatres on Pongal 2026 – See New Poster!.

Why Did Vijay’s Security Person Point a Gun at His Elderly Fan?

In a video shared by Manobala Vijayabalan on X (formerly Twitter), Thalapathy Vijay can be seen arriving at the airport in a black car accompanied by a convoy. As he stepped out of the vehicle, his security guards surrounded him as a large crowd had gathered at the venue to catch a glimpse of the Leo star. However, as Vijay headed towards the airport entrance, an elderly man appeared out of nowhere and tried to approach the actor. He was immediately stopped by the security guards, and one of them pointed a gun at the fan, assuming him to be a potential threat.

Thalapathy Vijay’s Security Guard Points His Gun at an Elderly Fan

SHOCKING: Joseph Vijay's security points firearm🔫 on a person. pic.twitter.com/CA2A2aBXl6 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) May 5, 2025

Netizens React to Thalapathy Vijay’s Viral Video From Airport

The video went viral, and netizens stormed the comment section to share their thoughts about the incident. While the majority of users felt that the security guard’s reaction was expected, since that's what they are meant to do, a group of netizens also felt that pointing a gun at the head was a bit too much. A user wrote, "What did he expect when jumping over armed guards?" while another commented, "That's what security is for!". Another netizen wrote, "Showing GUN POINT ON HEAD against public is this allowed in the airport?"

Netizens React to Thalapathy Vijay’s Security Chaos at Airport

What did he expect when jumping over armed guards? — TweeterPeter (@Manjunaath) May 5, 2025

Yes thats why they r there . Its there job . — arian khan (@ariankh57775393) May 6, 2025

He is not just an actor. He is the leader of a political party as well. What did you expect when somebody bypass the security and approach him ? The guards did their duty. — Sanuj (@DussuTweetsHere) May 6, 2025

This is absolute chaos — RUeBAN (@RCHA2185) May 6, 2025

Showing GUN POINT ON HEAD against public is this allowed in the airport? — Prakash (@prakashpins) May 5, 2025

As per a report in Times Now, when the media questioned the elderly fan about the incident, he said, "A gun was aimed at me for the protection of Thalapathy Vijay, but even if I was shot at that time, I would happily take it for my Thalapathy." On the work front, Vijay will be next seen in H Vinoth's Jana Nayagan, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju and Prakash Raj in key roles. The movie is scheduled for a January 9, 2026, release.

