India has been fighting a battle with COVID-19 since 2020, and the moment we thought we've won this... the deadly virus multiplied in 2021 and is currently creating mayhem in the country. Amid this, with an aim to stay safe and away from the bug, the government has been trying its best by coming up with new guidelines for the citizens which should be followed by one and all. However, there have been instances when our celebrities have knowingly or unknowingly broken the rules, which has led to an FIR being booked against them. Here, check out the stars who flouted the coronavirus norms and were not spared by the law. Sugandha Mishra Booked for Violating COVID-19 Rules During Wedding With Sanket Bhosale – Reports.

Sugandha Mishra and Sanket Bhosale

The latest celebs to be booked are the newlyweds. As reportedly, an FIR has been registered against both for allegedly flouting coronavirus norms during their wedding at a resort in Punjab's Phagwara on April 26. The reason is said to be more than 100 guests at the occasion.

Gauahar Khan

Up next, we have Television actress, Gauahar Khan, who was booked by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for continuing to shoot despite testing positive for COVID-19. The police had registered a case under sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 2 and 3 of the Communicable Diseases Control Act.

Vivek Oberoi

It was in February 2021, Vivek Oberoi was slapped with an FIR for not wearing a mask while riding a motorbike with his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi on Valentine's Day in Mumbai. That's not it, as he was also fined Rs 500 for not wearing a helmet.

Poonam Pandey

In November 2020, Poonam Pandey and Sam Ahmad Bombay were booked by Mumbai Police for violating the coronavirus lockdown norms. FYI, she was spotted roaming in her high-end car at Marine Drive without any valid reason. Vivek Oberoi Booked for Not Wearing a Face Mask While Riding Motorbike With Wife on Valentine’s Day.

Upasna Singh

The Kapil Sharma Show actor Upasana Singh is also accused of flouting COVID-19 rules in Punjab. Reportedly, she was shooting along with the cast and crew of her upcoming movie without any official permission. After this, an FIR was registered against her and others under the Epidemic Diseases Act.

Well, these are some of the names from the filmy fraternity who were not spared for disobeying the guidelines set by the ruling party, and so they were booked under the respective sections of IPC. As they say, rules are for all, and no special privilege there. Stay tuned!

