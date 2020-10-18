Sunny Leone is in LA right now with her family but she's all set to get back to the grind. She has hit the gym in order to undo six months of taking it easy amid the lockdown due to the pandemic. In an interview with ETimes, she said, "Though gyms that are open here in California are limited, I have been able to take up boxing again. I believe kick-boxing is the best way to jump-start kicking my butt to where I want it to be." Sunny Leone in her White Blazer Dress and Red Lips is Giving Us the Ultimate Styling Lesson for all Our Future Date Nights (View Pics).

The actress further added, "I work every single muscle in my body punching and kicking a bag. And I have to tell you that it feels good! My mantra right now is that I refuse to have the ‘Covid bod’. No choice but to suffer and kick butt." Well, by COVID bod she refers to the weight gain due to mostly sitting around during the pandemic.

While she has not announced a new project, she revealed that she'd be getting back to work. "I don’t know what kind of festive season we will be having, but I do know it’s time to go back to work on set. And that means I have to undo six months of taking it easy," she concluded. Sunny Leone Pens Heartwarming Note for Daughter Nisha on Her 5th Birthday (View Post).

Watch Sunny Leone Workout Here:

Sunny has the epic film Veeramadevi in her kitty, but the movie has been in the production stage for a long time now. She plays the role of a Bollywood actress in the upcoming Malayalam comedy, Rangeela. Sunny has also shot for the horror-comedy, Coca Cola.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2020 09:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).