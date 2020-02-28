The Man: Taylor Swift Transforms into a 'Man', Throws Shade at Leonardo DiCaprio, Scooter Braun, Kanye West in a Powerful Music Video 

Taylor Swift's New Music Video (Photo Credits: YouTube/Screengrab/Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift finally dropped the song video for "The Man", a song we saw the songstress work on in her recently released Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. The much-awaited song video has Swift herself playing 'The Man' with some impeccable prosthetic work. The only other man credited in this video is Dwayne Johnson who has given his voiceover towards the end of the video. This video is legit one of Swift's most ambitious work and probably will go down in history for its brilliant social commentary on patriarchy and toxic male privilege. Miss Americana: 5 Powerful Moments from Taylor Swift's Documentary That Reveal Her Personal and Professional Struggle as Young Female Artist.

In the song video, Taylor calls out everyone from record exec Scooter Braun with whom the singer has had a massive feud. What's brilliant tough is that Taylor manages to throw shade at him in the most subtle yet impactful manner as she smartly slides a 'No Scooter' sign opposite to a 'Taylor Swift Missing' poster in a scene on the subway from the video.

Check Out the Song Video Here:

The singer also takes down Kanye West with a reference to a man's 'Walk of Praise' as he high-fives 19 disembodied hands which is said to have a connection to her age when West shaded Swift at the VMAs. It is also being considered to be a reference to the 19th amendment.

Swift also seems to be aiming Leonardo DiCaprio in the video twice, once with the Wolf of Wall Street scene reference and another one where we see her 'Man' on a yacht surrounded by models in bikinis which seems to be a take on DiCaprio's Saint Tropez parties. Check Out these Easter Eggs from Taylor's Video. Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift Had a Mini Gym Drama After He was Asked to Vacate the Room For the ‘Love Story’ Singer.

Scooter Braun Reference:

Leonardo DiCaprio's Saint Tropez and Wolf Of Wall Street Reference:

Kanye West's Reference:

The song's powerful lyrics, as well as the video, is being loved by fans who can't get enough of it. Swift's take on feminism is being lauded by many and the powerful last slide crediting herself as the writer, director, creator and owner of the song only makes it the most iconic video of recent times. Tell us how you found the "The Man" video in comments below.