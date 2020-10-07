How many of you remember Abhijeet Sawant? Or Should we say how many of you still believe Amit Sana deserved the title of the first Indian Idol winner more than Sawant? People who have watched that show religiously will definitely belong to either of the two categories above. But today on Sawant's birthday, we are not talking about this debate which never got closure. In fact, we are talking about something that you probably don't know or don't remember. Abhijeet Sawant was part of Tees Maar Khan, the movie directed by Farah Khan and starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Akshaye Khanna. Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom Teaser Gets 25 Million Views In 24 Hours, The Actor Is Grateful To The Audience

Surprised? Well, we were too when we came across this. We are one of the unfortunates who have actually watched the movie at the theatres and regretted it immensely. But there's something about Farah Khan's directorial that's exceptional, extraordinary, and extremely rare in the industry. She makes it a point to credit everyone from spot boys to producers to the Dressman to drivers to the lead actors towards the end of the film. This also includes singers and in one of those scenes, Abhijeet Sawant can be seen having a great time with his trophy. He is flanked by other reality show winners like Debojit Saha, Prajakta Shukla and Harshit.

Abhijeet Sawant is a talented singer who has released many songs and also made his acting debut with Lottery a few years back.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 07, 2020 08:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).