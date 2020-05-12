After Circus, Shah Rukh Khan's Doosra Keval Set To Return To Doordarshan: Here's All You Need To Know About The Show

Shah Rukh Khan in Doosra Keval (Photo credit: Twitter)

Shah Rukh Khan's journey is noteworthy in a lot of ways. He is not just an outsider who made it huge in Bollywood but also one of the most successful transitions from TV to films. Apart from him, there hasn't been too many such actors who made it big in all the platforms. Irrfan Khan obviously is an exception here. So SRK's TV journey began with Dil Dariya and went on with Fauji, Doosra Keval, Circus, Wagle Ki Duniya and much more. Now Circus is already airing again on Doordarshan and now the channel has confirmed it will bring back Doosra Keval as well. Shah Rukh Khan and Manoj Bajpayee Debuted in a Television Film 30 Years Back! Did You Know That?

Doosra Keval is a story of this village boy who moves to the city to make it big. But his just ways get him in trouble when he refuses to be a part of illegal activities planned by his friends. He gets killed and how the news of his death destroys his family. Although the time and schedule are not known yet, it is definitely one of the good days to see SRK back on TV.

Now here are a few things that you may not know about the show...

A drive-in

Lekh Tandon's Dil Dariya was the first show Shah Rukh had shot for but it got delayed and Fauji became his first serial to hit the tube. Tandon in an interview with Rediff said, "When I was making my television serial, Dil Darya, I had left a message at Sushma Seth's home that I would like to work with her daughter, Divya. So she sent her daughter to the producer's house. I was sitting on the verandah. Divya Seth got down from her car and the driver was Shah Rukh Khan. He dropped her off and was leaving when I asked her to call him back. When he arrived, I told him that if he cuts his hair, I would give him work in my serial. He asked, 'What if I cut my hair and you don't give me the job?' I told him to cut his hair and come and we would see. He cut his hair and I gave him a role in Dil Darya. My friend (Colonel Raj Kapoor) saw his work in Dil Darya and cast him in Fauji. Dil Darya was telecast after Fauji. After Dil Darya, I cast him in Doosra Kewal because he was very talented.

Double bonanza

Well, if you watch this show, you will be in for a treat as it has Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role. We will not spoil it for you because there are many who might not have watched this show of his and would like us to not divulge the fun fact completely.

The romance

Shah Rukh Khan is a person who can make even a rock fall for him and you will see glimpses of that spark in this show. Do check out those romantic moments.