Diego Luna's Rogue One spinoff series Andor has been a long-time coming and it looks like the wait will be worth it. Receive rave early reactions from those who got to watch the first-four episodes early, Andor is being called a gritty and mature show with a political underlining to it. With Luna and Stellan Skarsgard receiving a bunch of praise for their performances, it looks like there is another great tale coming to Star Wars. Lets take a look at some of the reactions. Andor Trailer: Diego Luna Is a Tough Rebel Against the Empire in This Star Wars Spinoff Series (Watch Video).

Unlike Any Star Wars Story!

Spectacular!

Most Mature Star Wars to Date!

Blown Away!

Love Its Grounded Approach!

Compelling!

Fantastic!

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)