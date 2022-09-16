Diego Luna's Rogue One spinoff series Andor has been a long-time coming and it looks like the wait will be worth it. Receive rave early reactions from those who got to watch the first-four episodes early, Andor is being called a gritty and mature show with a political underlining to it. With Luna and Stellan Skarsgard receiving a bunch of praise for their performances, it looks like there is another great tale coming to Star Wars. Lets take a look at some of the reactions. Andor Trailer: Diego Luna Is a Tough Rebel Against the Empire in This Star Wars Spinoff Series (Watch Video).

Unlike Any Star Wars Story!

#Andor is unlike any @starwars story that we've ever seen before. @diegoluna_ is at the center of a stunning & dangerous world in turmoil. It's gritty, mature, and the most intelligent and well-informed story we've had to date. Tony Gilroy is a genius. pic.twitter.com/pfZwlmZ0HD — Maggie Lovitt (@maggieofthetown) September 16, 2022

Spectacular!

I’ve seen the first 3 eps of #Andor and I say this with the utmost conviction: this is going to be the show that gets me back into Star Wars. ANDOR introduces new, memorable characters, plus an intriguing arc for Andor. And it actually has something to say! Ep 3 is spectacular. pic.twitter.com/6iV23ot6Na — David Chen (@davechensky) September 16, 2022

Most Mature Star Wars to Date!

#Andor is the most mature Star Wars to date (feels akin to an HBO drama). Grounded story w/ intimate stakes & serious tone that shows a new side of the Empire. Overcomes a slowish start in first 2 eps. Stellan Skarsgård is fantastic & Diego Luna is somehow even better than in RO pic.twitter.com/9y1jWf7DSJ — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) September 16, 2022

Blown Away!

I’m absolutely blown away by the audacity of #ANDOR. We often have to say “Star Wars has always been political” to counter people who would deny that fact. Well this show is actively angry at the people denying it. Audacious, timely, raw, & exceedingly thoughtful. Powerful work. — Alden Diaz 🎙 (@ThatAldenDiaz) September 16, 2022

Love Its Grounded Approach!

I've watched 4 episodes of #Andor & I'm loving its more simple ground-level approach. It's different from the other shows, less humor. Plays like a crime drama more than a space opera. I dug how it highlights low-level Empire leaders as it reveals a rebel alliance slowly forming pic.twitter.com/SNsBIDrhbq — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 16, 2022

Compelling!

Just saw the first three episodes of #Andor and they were GREAT! Definitely a slow burn, but always compelling to watch. It’s very different for a Star Wars project but it works well. The third episode especially was SO good! I can’t wait to talk about it more. B2-EMO is a star. pic.twitter.com/uwDezRaSak — Star Wars Explained (@StarWarsExplain) September 16, 2022

Fantastic!

#Andor is FANTASTIC. Takes its time building but when the third episode hits it pops off in a fascinating way. The most mature Star Wars tv story yet & truly the start of the rebellion. The more I sit with this series the more I fall for this story & can’t wait for the rest pic.twitter.com/QcD08w31GB — Zach Pope (@popetheking) September 16, 2022

