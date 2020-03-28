Are You Watching Ramayana? Prakash Javadekar Asks on Twitter as Iconic Show Makes Comeback on DD National

Prakash Javadekar watching Ramayan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, March 28: As the popular television serial of the 1980s Ramayana and Mahabharat made a comeback on the television on Saturday, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar encouraged people to watch the iconic shows. In a tweet, Prakash Javadekar shared a picturing of him watching the Ramayana show on DD National and sought to know who else has joined him. Surprisingly, he later deleted the tweet carrying his picture. Ramayan TV Series Title Song Is Making People Nostalgic.

"I am watching 'Ramayana', are you?" Prakash Javadekar tweeted. In another tweet, he urged people to turn on their television sets at 9 am and 9 pm to watch Ramayana. He added that people can catch Mahabharat episodes daily and 12 noon and 7 pm. He also informed that it is mandatory for all cable operators to telecast Doordarshan channels. "In your area, if it is not being shown, then raise a complaint with your cable operator," he urged. Ramayan Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch The Arun Govil-Deepika Chikhalia-Sunil Lahri Mytho Show on TV.

Screenshot of Prakash Javadekar's Tweet:

Prakash Javadekar's tweet on 'Ramayana' (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Prakash Javadekar's Tweets on Ramayana:

It is mandatory for all cable operators to show DD channels. In your area if it is not being shown, then raise a complaint with your cable operator. #StayHomeStaySafe#IndiaFightsCorona@narendramodi@PIB_India@DDNewslive@DDNewsHindi — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) March 28, 2020

On Friday, Javadekar announced the retelecast of Ramayana which is an Indian historical-drama epic television series, which aired during 1987-1988, created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. DD National also said that on public demand, amid the 21-day lockdown, it will broadcast Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan from Saturday. After his announcement, social media was flooded with request for retelecast of Mahabharat and Chanakya.

These epics aired on Doordarshan in the late 1980s and early 1990s kept people glued to their TV sets. Nitish Bharadwaj, who used to play the iconic character of Bhagwan Shri Krishna in Mahabharat told IANS: "This is wonderful. There are a certain set of values to be learnt from Ramayan and some lessons from Mahabharat. Ramayan will teach today's generation restraint while Mahabharat will give them so many things to think about. It will help them introspect."