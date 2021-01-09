Looks like Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin's relationship in the real world will not be as smooth sailing as they expected it to be. And proof of that will be seen in the Bigg Boss 14 family task episode where Jasmin's parents impart some advice to their daughter. While Aly's family gave their haami for Jasmin to become their bahu, the same was not the case with Jasmin's parents. In the promo released by the channel, Jasmin's parents received their gudiya with lots of love but soon got down to business to tell their daughter to not let emotions and attachments to get in her way and play her solo game. They also stressed on the words "solo" and "individual" multiple times. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Confesses Her Love to Aly Goni, Asks Him to Win Over Her Family (Watch Video).

Jasmin's father was heard saying, "Pehli jo Jasmin aayi thi, woh wali Jasmin chahiye. Meri baat sunlo... apna solo khelo. Tumhara yeh game hai. Apne target pe dhyaan rakho. Emotions aur sentiments mein nahi behna hai. Solo game pe dhyaan dena, meri baat ka matlab samajh jaana." Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla Tease Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni That They Will Get Married In the BB14 House.

Check Out the Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Jasmin obviously defended Aly and told her parents, "Meri Aly se bahar se dosti hai, attachment hai. Toh phir hum dono ka bond ban jaata hai naturally kyunki woh mere liye sochta hai mai uske liye sochti hun." To this, her mother quipped, "But yehi toh baat hai naa. Uske wajah se kya hota hai ki beta teri personality dabti hai."

Jasmin once again defends Aly and said, "Uske wajah se koi nuksaan nahi hoga. Woh humesha pehle mujhe rakhte hai" to which her mother strongly reacts and says "nahi".

Aly is seen down in spirit and taking to Jasmin about her conversation. He says, "Mai toh game saath dene aaya tha par kharab ho rahi hai." Jasmin tries to calm him down and cries and says, "Unka woh matlab nai tha". But Aly is in no mood to listen and says, "Mujhe nai rehna abhi!"

