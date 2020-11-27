The new season of Bigg Boss is finally turning out to be a very entertaining ride with Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik's friendship going for a toss. Audiences were delighted to see Jaan Kumar Sanu leave the house and while Rahul Vaidya is being a prominent name inside the house, we doubt if he'll emerge as the ultimate winner. Abhinav Shukla's been receiving multiple suggestions about how he should let his wife play her own game. But will he take this advice seriously? We don't know but we sure know everything that happened in tonight's episode. To understand about the same in detail, keep reading below.

Jasmin v/s Rubina

Jasmin and Rubina's ongoing war over thin parathas continues in the house where the former asks her to speak on her face and not behind her back. Jasmin then reiterates saying Rubina shouldn't ruin her good image on national television.

Who Will Conquer the Bathroom Area?

In their ongoing task, Jasmin and Rubina indulge in a war of words to decide who will get to have the bathroom area. While the kitchen is currently with Jasmin and bedroom is with Rubina, the decision for the allotment of bathrooms was taken in tonight's episode.

Jasmin's Team Wins the Task

Jasmin's team wins the panchayat task. After winning the living room area with kitchen and even toilet, her team members will now compete amongst themselves for captaincy.

Who Will Be the Next Captain?

Jasmin's team members start deciding as to who can be the next captain of the house. While Rahul Vaidya insists he should be nominated for the same, Nikki Tamboli argues she should be named instead.

No Captain This Week

Since Jasmin Bhasin's team members couldn't come up with a conclusion, Bigg Boss declares that there will be no captain of the house this week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 11:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).