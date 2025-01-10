Black Warrant Review: I was one of the few reviewers disappointed with Vikramaditya Motwane's previous venture, CTRL. While the concept was promising, the final product failed to deliver. So, I’m thrilled to report that the Udaan director is back in form with Black Warrant, a gripping seven-episode Netflix series. Based on the book of the same name by journalist Sunetra Choudhury and former Tihar Jail superintendent Sunil Kumar Gupta, the series draws from Gupta's real-life experiences managing India’s most high-profile prison. ‘Black Warrant’ Teaser: Zahan Kapoor Faces the Dark Side of Tihar Jail in Vikramaditya Motwane’s New Web Series (Watch Video).

In the series, Zahan Kapoor portrays Sunil Kumar Gupta, with the story spanning from 1981—when Gupta interviews for the post of jailer—to 1984, one of India’s most volatile years. At first glance, Gupta, a short, unassuming man, hardly seems the right fit to handle the nation’s most dangerous convicts. Yet, he’s appointed as one of three new ASPs (Assistant Superintendents of Prison) at Tihar Jail, working under SP Rajesh Tomar (Rahul Bhat), a hardened, corrupt officer who believes Gupta’s empathetic demeanour will disrupt his carefully “managed” system.

Watch the Trailer of 'Black Warrant':

As Gupta stumbles, learns the ropes, and faces challenges, viewers are drawn into some incredibly sticky situations. From his intriguing first encounter with the enigmatic serial killer Charles Sobhraj (Sidhant Gupta) to navigating a three-way gang rivalry that spans the series, Gupta must contend with not only the country’s most dangerous criminals but also the corruption and incompetence of his colleagues.

'Black Warrant' Review - Well-Written and Gripping

In many ways, Black Warrant is a coming-of-age tale for Gupta - a meek, idealistic man forced to adapt in one of the most demanding professions. His ideals, empathy, and even his eating habits are tested to their limits. Adding to the tension, the series repeatedly highlights how prison officers receive little respect from the outside world. Maybe it’s because the story is set in the early ’80s - well before Rajinikanth’s Jailer made prison staff look cool in 2023.

Each episode deals with a specific challenge in Gupta’s job while weaving in overarching storylines that flesh out the characters. The show doesn’t just explore Gupta and Tomar but also delves into the lives of Gupta's fellow ASPs—Dahiya (Anurag Thakur) and Mangat (Paramvir Cheema). Dahiya’s recklessness faces intense trials, while Mangat spirals into alcoholism due to personal troubles. The show doesn’t overtly hammer on their camaraderie, but when it does shine, it feels earned and authentic.

Most of the subplots in the show are drawn from high-profile real-life incidents and thereby reflecting the political situation of the country then, governed by the late Indira Gandhi. Some, like the hangings of Ranga-Billa and Kartar Singh-Ujagar Singh, allow the show to explore capital punishment and its deeply entrenched classist and casteist biases. This parallels the prisoner-tier system within the prison, where a serial killer roams free, and the instigator of a murder gets time for a romantic rendezvous with his lover. Other moments, such as the arrest of JNU students and what they end up doing in prison while exposing the jail's staff's incompetence, provide the show with opportunities for sharp black humour. For instance, despite the characters' sombre demeanours, I couldn’t stop myself from laughing when Tomar finally discovers where the gangs in his prison have been hiding their weapons—and promptly loses his cool.

These incidents also test Gupta's mettle, forging him into a more effective officer. At times, his empathy feels essential in a place so devoid of humanity. Yet, there are moments when you want to grab him, shake him, and make him breathe in the prison’s fetid air to snap out of his naïveté and toughen up.

'Black Warrant' Review - Great Performances

Zahan Kapoor is perfectly cast as the meek yet determined policeman desperate to prove himself. He handles the nuances of his character beautifully, from his body language to the varying shades of vulnerability and resolve. Take, for example, the moment he clumsily utters a cuss word for the first time - it’s hilariously unconvincing. But when he delivers the same word with ease in the finale, the transformation is striking. ‘CTRL’ Movie Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Cyber-Thriller Starring Ananya Panday Loses Control of Its Own Potential.

Rahul Bhat is another standout, bringing remarkable depth to what could have been an unlikeable character. Tomar claims to prioritise the safety of his staff, but in reality, he’s more concerned with securing his own power. Bhat portrays this stubborn quality with finesse, adding complexity to the role.

Anurag Thakur and Paramvir Cheema are solid, each getting moments to shine, while Sidhant Gupta embodies the enigmatic Charles Sobhraj convincingly. However, this is his second consecutive role (after Freedom at Midnight) where he has to adopt a forced English accent - an odd trend but one he handles well. Rajshri Deshpande, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Rajendra Gupta, Joy Sengupta, and others in the ensemble deliver their parts with the required finesse, enhancing the narrative’s authenticity.

The production design deserves praise for its gritty, grimy depiction of prison cells, turning the jail itself into a character. The writing, for the most part, is strong, especially when exposing the systemic corruption festering within the prison walls.

If there’s one track that didn’t work for me, it’s the subplot involving a jail inmate falling for a research student. The love story feels underdeveloped, serving more as a convenient excuse for the inmate to pass on crucial information to Gupta than a genuinely engaging arc. Save for Rajshri Deshpande's one-episode, the show doesn't host well-written female characters, though expected here, with two prominent female parts in the show being a girl who becomes Gupta's girlfriend through random phone calls and the adulterous wife of a jail superintendent.

'Black Warrant' Review - Final Thoughts

Black Warrant cements itself as a must-watch for fans of prison dramas and thoughtful storytelling, drawing inspiration from real-life incidents. The show marks a gripping return to form for Motwane, blending sharp storytelling, nuanced performances - particularly from Zahan Kapoor and the exceptional Rahul Bhat - and a layered exploration of systemic corruption, as well as caste and class discrimination within prison walls. Don’t miss this! Black Warrant is now streaming on Netflix.

Rating: 4.0

