Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): After basking in the success of his previous projects 'Sacred Games' and 'CTRL', Vikramaditya Motwane is now set to take fans inside the harsh realities of India's most infamous prison with his upcoming web series, 'Black Warrant'.

Netflix, on Thursday, released the teaser for the prison drama, which stars actor Zahan Kapoor as a newly appointed jailer struggling to adapt to the tough environment of Tihar Jail.

The teaser shows Zahan trying to survive as he learns to navigate the harsh realities of prison life, while his colleagues ask him to toughen up. The teaser also shows Rahul Bhatt, who appears to be playing the role of an authoritative cop. The series marks Zahan's debut in the world of web series. The actor is the grandson of late Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor.

Check out the teaser:

The film is directed by Motwane and Satyanshu Singh, along with co-directors Ambiecka Pandit, Arkesh Ajay and Rohin Raveendran Nair.

Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur and Sidhant Gupta, also play key roles.

Presented by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Andolan Production and Confluence Media, the series is inspired by true events and is based on the book 'Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer' by Sunil Gupta, a former Tihar Jail superintendent, and journalist-author Sunetra Choudhury.

The series will premiere on Netflix on January 10, 2025.

Meanwhile, Motwane recently received praise for his cyber-thriller film 'CTRL', which starred Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat. The movie also marked Ananya Panday's second OTT release this year, following her debut in the series 'Call Me Bae' in September. The cyberthriller was released on October 4 on Netflix. (ANI)

