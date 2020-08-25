Internet is still tripping on the viral Rasode mei kaun tha Ft. Kokilaben. Those who aren't aware, which we hope are less by now, this is a scene from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, a show that aired on Star Plus. It's one of the longest-running shows on the channel and has been subjected to all kinds of ridicule for all the right reasons. The kind of stuff that the show ingested in their narrative was plain mind-numbing. Quite easily, it lent itself to a lot of memes which not just make you laugh at the joke but on the ironies that spun out from them as well. Kokilaben’s ‘Rasode Me Kaun Tha?’ Funny Memes and Jokes Are Here to Stay! Check out Hilarious Posts If You Are as Clueless as the ‘Khali Cooker’ Jo Rashi Ne Gas Par Chadha Diya

'Rasode mei kaun tha?' is just a tip of the iceberg. Men in such shows have hardly any work to do apart from going to the office or getting married several times or stand-in as an audience during a big reveal. The whole thing rests on women. So you can imagine the kind of memes that followed at their expense and also in other contexts. We have compiled a list of a few.

Before Raashi was convicted, Gopi Bahu had taken a major beating. This single-handedly made many millennials aware of the name of the show!

And in turn avenge Gopi Bahu's insult for washing that laptop which was suggested by Rashi pic.twitter.com/xR21AXUDsV — Sir Bumraaaaah!!! (@Ibleed_sarcasm) August 23, 2020

Then Sanya Malhotra took fancy of a video and did this!

Then there's the whole Aaj pohe banenge...Sanya got there too

View this post on Instagram Mah house mah rulezzzz @harshita02 A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_) on May 28, 2020 at 5:48am PDT

One of those rare times when Ahem, Gopi Bahu's husband, gets to talk but all he can think about is Green tea. Even when his wife is wounded and unconscious.

Ik ik Raashi Ben deserves all the hype, but y'all just cannot forget "AHEM BHAIISAHAB & HIS ICONIC GREEN TEA TREATMENT!"✋ pic.twitter.com/2sIQBAlPMA — ~ MemeYa ~ (@priya_stories) August 22, 2020

No wonder this following meme suits him more

Kokila obviously is the favourite

Signing off as Kokila Modi🤗 pic.twitter.com/rWrgGVVLnJ — Riya⁷ (@sassy_me22) August 23, 2020

A chin tuck thief!

caught this bitch by her chin pic.twitter.com/0SzDbnsnef — KokilaBen Modi (@KweenKokila) June 10, 2020

So Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has been inspiring meme-makers since forever now. Time to give some respect we feel, especially since the show is off-air!

