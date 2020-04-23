Choti Sarrdaarni Actress Anita Raj In Trouble With Cops For Organising A Party At Her Home, Actress Denies Allegations (Details Inside)

Anita Raj and Sunil Hingorani (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The on-going Coronavirus lockdown is not something that we would have volunteered to do ourselves, but it is a necessary move. After all, it has been keeping us safe from contracting COVID-19, that has so far claimed 681 lives in India. However, we were left shocked by reports of how actress Anita Raj, who plays the matriarch, Kulwant Kaur, in Choti Sarrdaarni, was recently alleged to have flouted the self-isolation rule and called over a few friends for some drinks. Beyhadh 2 Hunk Shivin Narang's Building Sealed After Resident Tests Positive, Says 'Everyone Has to Cooperate to Stop the Spread of the Virus'.

A report in Pune Mirror mentioned how Anita and her doctor husband Sunil Hingorani has called over a few of their friends to chill and hang out at their Pali Hill residence. However, apparently, their security guard informed the cops who called up Anita and Sunil's residence. This apparently got Anita and Sunil angry and they reportedly created a scene with their security guard.

However, Anita spoke to Pune Mirror and revealed, "The fact is my husband is a doctor. One of his friends had a medical emergency, so he came with his wife, who provided assistance. My husband couldn’t refuse on humanitarian grounds. The cops came on a false complaint. After checking the situation, they apologised." Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha's Building Sealed After 3 COVID-19 Cases Detected (Details Inside)

Anita also told IWMBuzz.com, "There was an absolute no party in my house. It is the imagination of some journalist who was on drinks, and it is clear from the word ‘apparently’, that has been used in the article. There was only one visitor accompanied by his wife, who had a medical emergency as my husband is a Doctor. The cops did arrive on a false complaint and left without asking the patient to leave, which clearly clarifies the situation."

"This is not a time to scandalize a simple issue. I am a responsible citizen of this country and I would surely not break the law. Stay safe, stay home and thank you," concluded Anita.