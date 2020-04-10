Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Tanmay Vekaria aka Bagha's Building Sealed After 3 COVID-19 Cases Detected (Details Inside)

Tanmay Vekaria (Photo Credits: YouTube)

In order to curb the spread for the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, the BMC has started identifying areas with multiple cases as containment zones and has been shutting them off completely. Buildings with patients in quarantine and positive cases have been sealed off for the benefit of residents and the public. The past few weeks have seen reports on how Ankita Lokhande, Sakshi Tanwar, Shivin Narang, Asita Dhawan and Sushant Singh's buildings have been sealed after a few residents were tested positive for Coronavirus. Beyhadh 2 Hunk Shivin Narang's Building Sealed After Resident Tests Positive, Says 'Everyone Has to Cooperate to Stop the Spread of the Virus'.

And now, joining that list is Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Tanmay Vekaria. Tanmay, who plays Bagha in the SAB TV hit show, has been confined to his home, thanks to 3 residents of his building being tested positive for COVID-19, reads a SpotboyE report.

Tanmay resides in Raj Arcade in Kandivali West. The actor confirmed that his building was indeed sealed and under constant monitoring by the BMC. Unfortunately, the three patients who tested positive have no travel history and like it is being reported that the country has reached the community transmission stage, this seems to be the case here too. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Makers Tender Apology To MNS Over Calling Hindi as Maharashtra's 'Official Language' (Watch Video).

"The entire building has been quarantined for 14 days since Tuesday. Nobody is entitled to step out of the society now and neither can anybody enter our premises," Tanmay revealed. He also wished a speedy recovery to the three patients who have been admitted at Seven Hills Hospital, Andheri.