Ekta Kaul Gives the First Glimpse of Baby Ved With Dad Sumeet Vyas in an Adorable Pic!

Ekta Kaul, Sumeet Vyas (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul recently welcomed their first child on June 4, 2020. The pair also revealed the name of their firstborn child Ved. We bet fans of Sumeet and Ekta were waiting to get a glimpse of their little bundle of joy. Well, lucky for us Sumeet and Ekta recently gave a glimpse of their little one as Ekta shared the first picture of baby Ved and it is beyond adorable. The picture also shows how Sumeet is doing a great job as a new dad.Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul Welcome Baby Boy Ved, Share A Heart-Warming Post (View Post).

Ekta took to Instagram to share a story with a cute picture of Ved and his dad. Sharing the picture, Ekta wrote, "Dad No 1" along with the snap. In the picture, baby Ved is seen cutely tucked in a warm clothes. On Thursday, June 5 morning, Sumeet dropped the baby news on Instagram with a statement dipped in his signature sense of humour "It's a boy. Shall be called Ved. Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche, smothering the child every few minutes."Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul to Welcome Their First Child Soon! Couple Takes Extra Precautions Due to Coronavirus.

Check Out Ekta Kaul's New Post Here:

Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul (1) (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Recently, Sumeet Vyas also revealed the reason why the couple named their baby Ved. He said, "Long ago, one of our relatives was having a child and we were discussing names when Ved came up and stayed with me. I decided if I have a boy, I'll name him Ved." He further also revealed, "Since we come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense."

We have to say, looking at that cute picture, we can't wait to see more adorable posts of Sumeet and Ekta with their little bundle of joy.