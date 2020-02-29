Frank Of Ireland: Star Wars' Domhnall Gleeson and His Brother Brian to Star in Amazon's Comedy Show

Domhnall Gleeson and His Brother Brian (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker actor Domhnall Gleeson and his brother Brian are set to feature together in a new comedy series. Titled Frank of Ireland, the show is a co-production between Channel 4 and Amazon Studios, reported Deadline. Domhnall and Brian are also writing and executive producing the show with Michael Moloney.

The six-part series centres on Frank Marron (Brian), a 32-year-old misanthropic musician, who lives in Dublin with his mother. Domhnall will take on the role of Frank's wingman Doofus. The show will also star actors Sarah Greene and Tom Vaughan-Lawlor in pivotal roles.

MJ Delaney will direct the project with Rory Gilmartin producing it. The "Catastrophe" creator and star Sharon Horgan will serve as executive producer.