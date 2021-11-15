After a mind-boggling teaser, the makers of Hiccups And Hookups have dropped a no-filter trailer of the show. Featuring ace stars Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar in the lead, the show surely tries to make the topic of casual sex, dating apps, and more, a dinner-table conversation. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli has done a fantastic job by portraying an unconventional fam that's badass and open-minded. Hiccups And Hookups trailer looks fun, interesting, and a must-see.

Watch Trailer:

