Actress Hina Khan is one of the most talked-about celebs on social media. And there are numerous reasons why. First and foremost being the successful television star is giving film actresses run for their money. While one should not be differentiating between the two industries in the first place, we all know how TV stars face discrimination in comparison to their Bollywood counterparts. But not Hina Khan. She seems to be on a roll. The Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress is silencing her haters one by one. As a social media star, Hina Khan’s rise has been phenomenal, and the credit goes to her mind-blowing confidence. For instance, watch the glam doll walk into our hearts with her stylish slow-mo walks. Uff, these Hina Khan walking videos are damn addictive, you should be watching them too. Hina Khan Is Redefining Fusion and Edgy Fashion With Her Latest Instagram Post (View Pics).

1. Rompers and Trench Coat = 🔥🔥🔥

This video from 2018 is too hot to handle. Hina is seen donning a structured off-shoulder white romper with sweetheart neckline. She wore it with a white and dusty powder blue trench coat, with embellishment. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star wore shoes of the same design as the coat to complete her glam look. Watch her sexy walk that will make you say, “hotness personified”.

View this post on Instagram The slowmo effect... ❤️ A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Jul 3, 2018 at 8:25am PDT

2. Orange Co-Ord Set Is Such a Chic Holiday Outfit Choice

An outfit that is both comfortable and chic is a godsend. Hina is wearing an orange co-ord set to enjoy her day off in New York City. She is taking a stroll while letting her hair down. We would have loved this off-duty look, even more, had she swapped those pointy-toe boots for a decent pair of trainers. Nevertheless, her poised walk makes us forget about everything else.

View this post on Instagram Your speed doesn’t matter, Forward is forward🐢 #SloMoEffect #NYCDiaries A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Aug 31, 2019 at 3:12am PDT

3. Look At Her Now!

Those statement pants with a floral print crop top and oodles of confidence and sassiness make this video a must-watch for all the Hinaholics out there.

View this post on Instagram Look at her Now😉 A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Jul 11, 2020 at 4:22pm PDT

4. Powersuit and Powerful Persona

Rocking a white power suit with white pointy boots (we so wish, she opted a pair of stilettos instead) is Hina Khan. Her hair and makeup are on point. She is reflecting her trademark attitude and confidence in equal parts. While the walk is everything, do not miss out on that perfect caption describing the video.

5. 🧡🧡🧡🧡🧡

Hina is wearing basic distressed shorts with a pink crop top. She has gone for knee-high, distressed black peep-toe boots. But it’s her denim jacket with orange tassels and mirror work that caught our attention.

View this post on Instagram Sloooomoooo swwwwaaggg😉 A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on Feb 24, 2018 at 6:51am PST

So, that was another Hina Khan-appreciating post, because why not. She deserves all the attention of just about everyone. Her fans simply adore their queen, who is busy fixing the crown on her head and conquering the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 03:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).