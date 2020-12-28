Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's magical love story has become the most happening event of the year. The two lovebirds got hitched in a traditional wedding in Mumbai on December 25. The actress has been sharing cute photo and videos from the festivities for her fans to enjoy everyday. Gauahar and Zaid had a Chiska ceremony followed by a Haldi function and a Mehendi function. The two get hitched with close friends and family in gathering and are now all set to mark their new journey. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar Look Masha Allah In Their Reception Pictures.

To celebrate their new life, Gauahar and Zaid posted their first picture as a wedded couple. The two are seen in a casual avatar as they flaunt their 'Hubby and Wifey' tees in their latest photos. One cannot help but also notice the big rock on Gauahar's hand as she covers her face for one of the photos. The duo is all smiles as they embrace this new feeling of being married. The post bridal glow is very much visible on Gauahar Khan's face.

Yesterday, Gauahar was headlining the news when she bumped into Kushal Tandon. While Gauahar was heading to Lucknow for a photoshoot, Kushal was returning to his hometown. He took to his Instagram stories and posted a video showing how he bumped into Gauahar and was seated just next to her in the flight. Gauahar was all giggly and waved to the camera when Kushal faced it towards her. Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's Haldi Pictures Out: GaZa Sport the Radiant Dulha-Dulhann Look And Its Lovely.

On the work front, Gauahar will be next seen in Tandav which is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The series will see Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii, Hitten Ttejwani, Paresh Pahuja and Shonali Nagrani among others in pivotal roles. The web series will release in January 2021.

