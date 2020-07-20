Comedian Kapil Sharma may be monikered as India's funny man by his fans here but he actually enjoys stardom and recognition worldwide. In fact, Kapil is such an inspiration that one of his fans named his baby girl after The Kapil Sharma Show star. Yes, while we've heard of many actors having fans name stars in a milky way after them, the gesture of a fan naming his/her kid after a star that they idol is less frequent. And Kapil Sharma is one of those rare celebs to have received this honour. Kapil Sharma to Start Shooting for His Comedy Show in Mid-July, Sonu Sood Could Be the First Guest (Read Details).

Kapil took to Twitter after the brother of Kapil's fan tweeted to the comedian, who quickly acknowledged and sent in lots of love and regards to the family. The Kapil Sharma Show: Post-Lockdown, Kapil Sharma To Invite COVID-19 Superheroes On His Comedy Show? (View Tweet).

Check Out The Tweet Below:

🤗 lots of love to little kopila 😍 god bless her. My best wishes n regards to the family 🙏 https://t.co/KecF4iwVSS — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) July 20, 2020

On the work front, Kapil and his The Kapil Sharma Show team began shooting for their show from July 18 and fresh episodes of the show will be back from the following weekend, on huge public demand. There were rumours of the team planning to shoot from home but team members refuted the rumours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2020 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).