Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan is set to appear in the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 hosted by his father, Amitabh Bachchan. Every year, when the father-son duo appears onscreen during the show, it is a treat for viewers as family secrets are revealed, and a lot of things unfold, making it a memorable experience. Abhishek Bachchan will be joining KBC 16 in this weekend's special episode on Friday (November 22) to promote his upcoming film I Want To Talk. ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 16’: Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartwarming Gesture Towards This Junior Contestant Will Surely Leave You in Awe of Him! (Watch Promo).

Abhishek Bachchan Imitates Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘7 Crore’ Dialogue

A promo shared by Sony TV from the upcoming episode of KBC 16 featured a playful moment between the father-son duo. In the clip, Abhishek Bachchan could be seen humorously imitating his father Amitabh Bachchan's iconic style of announcing the winning prize amounts, leaving the audience in splits. He said, "Hamare parivar me jab sab mil baith kar khana khate hai aur koi swaala puchta hai, to saare jitne bacche haiwo sab ek saath bolte hai, '7 Karod!'" (In our family, whenever everyone sits down to eat together, and someone asks a question, all the kids shout together, 7 Crore!)

AB Sr x AB Jr on ‘KBC 16’

This light-hearted moment leaves everyone laughing. Abhishek Bachchan could later be heard saying, "Jab take ham 7 Karod nahi jeet the ham nahi jayenge" (Till I win 7 Crore, I am not exiting the show). Reacting to this, Big B says "Galti kardi inko yahaan bula kar" (It was a huge mistake inviting him here). AB Jr once again shouts, "7 Crore!" ‘I Want To Talk’ Song ‘Dil Ghabraye’: Taba Chake Makes Bollywood Debut With Emotional Track in Abhishek Bachchan Starrer (Watch Video).

Amitabh Bachchan's I Want To Talk, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is released in the theatres on November 22. The movie also features Johny Lever, Banita Sandhu, Pearle Manney and Jayant Kriplani, among others, in key roles. Meanwhile, watch KBC 16 on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST.

