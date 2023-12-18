Bollywood star Ajay Devgn recalled the time when filmmaker Karan Johar was his “sworn enemy”. Ajay will be seen on the Koffee With Karan along with Rohit Shetty. A promo of the show gives a glimpse of the rapid fire. Koffee With Karan 8 Episode 9: 'Singham' Duo Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty Set to Command Karan Johar's Show in a Fun-filled Episode (Watch Promo Video).

In the clip, Karan first asks the Devgn household what could be the reason if Kajol is not talking to you. To which he replied: “Waiting for that day.” Karan then asks “do you have a sworn enemy?”

Ajay replies: “Once upon a time, you”. Karan holds his throat in response and says: “I got such a shock”. For the unversed, Ajay and Karan were at loggerheads when Shivaay clashed with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in October, 2016.

