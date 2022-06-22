Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actress Krissann Barretto will be seen on the new reality show MTV's Ex or Next. The show brings three popular ex-couples together in Maldives, giving them the chance to find their 'next' or fall back in love with their ex. MTV Ace of Space 2: Armaan Malik Plays Cupid For Krissann Barretto and Salman Zaidi as The Duo Profess Their Love For Each Other, What About Adhish Khanna?

These contestants will go on the show and there they will meet their exes. Three ex-couples including Krissann Barretto-Salman Zaidi, Nikita Bhamidipati-Samarthya Gupta and Saloni Sehra-Varun Verma will be seen on the show.

Speaking about her experience on Ex or Next, Krissann shared: "Reuniting with one's ex is not as easy as it may appear to a lot of people, especially when all your private conversations and moments are getting filmed and aired on national television."

"Having said that, I really had the time of my life shooting for MTV's Ex or Next in the Maldives. This one-of-a-kind reality brings a novel format to the audience, one that has never been witnessed on Indian television before. It is full of cliffhangers, which will make viewers come back for more. I'm sure that MTV Ex or Next will make for a fun and entertaining watch," adds Ace of Space 2 fame. Ex Or Next will be starting from July 16 on MTV.

