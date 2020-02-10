Mohit Malhotra on Hacked: 'Glad That People Have Liked Me,' Says He Wants to Work With Imtiaz ALi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Next

Mohit Malhotra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Mohit Malhotra's latest release, Vikram Bhatt's Hina Khan-Sid Makkar starrer Hacked has received a positive response from film critics and is on cloud nine, for the same reason. Elated for the great response that his character has received. "I am being appreciated and people are liking my performance. It is a good feeling. The feedback is encouraging and I am glad people have liked me in the film. The concept of the film is unique. Nothing of this sort has been done before and since it’s a very contemporary concept, I was sure everyone will love it," said a very happy Mohit. Hacked Song Mehfooz: Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra’s Crackling Chemistry in This Soulful Melody Will Warm Your Heart (Watch Video).

Mohit, who has worked with Vikram Bhatt before as well in Maaya (web-series), says that it is always a learning experience with the filmmaker. "It was absolutely a fantastic experience working with him. There was so much to learn from him on the sets. He is an institution in itself. I worked with him in Maaya too. It was a web series, directed by Krishna Bhatt, and it was super fun shooting with her as well," he says. Hacked Movie Review: Hina Khan Is Both Bold and Beautiful in Vikram Bhatt’s Listless Cybercrime Thriller.

Mohit has always been a fan of Vikram’s work. He says, "I was a big fan of Ghulam and I remember watching it multiple times. It was such a cult that I think the whole nation watched it and it’s always been my all-time favourite. And next on my wishlist is Imtiaz Ali and Sanjay Leela Bhansali if I get the chance." Well, good luck Mohit!