Gauahar Khan is finally a married woman now. The actress got hitched to Zaid Darbar in an intimate wedding on December 25. The two met during the lockdown at a grocery store and fell in love instantly. Zaid proposed to Gauahar back in November and for Gauahar it was a yes without any second thought. But while Gauahar and Zaid were the talk of the town, Kushal Tandon also headlined the news when he reacted to Gauahar getting married. Kushal Tandon Reacts to Ex Gauahar Khan's Marriage News, Says 'If She Invites Me to Her Wedding, I Would Love to Go'.

Kushal not attending Gauahar's wedding was a topic of discussion but universe made them meet eventually. Kushal and Gahauar were flying to Lucknow when they bumped into each other. Kushal took to his Instagram stories and said that it was a coincidence that the two met each other this way. Gauahar was seated next to him and waved to the camera when Kushal showed his fans that she was actually there. Gauahar was all smiles as Kushal wished her a happy married life. Kushal informed that he was travelling back to his hometown for work commitments.

Reacting to Gauahar's marriage new, earlier in an interview with ETimes, Kushal said "If she invites me to her wedding, I would love to go. But, I think I will be shooting that time, so I am not sure if I will be able to attend the wedding or not." Asked about his plans to settle down, he said, "I don't know! When is the right time to get married, I will. As of now, I have no idea where my better half is. I just hope that whenever I find her, she should have a good heart." Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan Jokes That He Warned Gauahar Khan About Kushal Tandon.

Gauahar recently revealed that she was not looking for anything serious when she met Zaid but then she felt closer to him that she planned to. She told HT that Zaid proposed after a month of meeting her even when marriage was not on his mind as well. "It was in a flow and after meeting me, in literally over a month, he proposed to me. There were no second thoughts,” she said. The two got married at ITC Maratha in Mumbai two days back.

