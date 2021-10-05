CW Series Riverdale Season 5 is finally arriving on Netflix on October 7 and fans can enjoy the show as its main characters are grown-ups and seven years into the future, As we take a look at the interesting OTT releases lined up for release this week, we bring you a complete list of the films and series hitting the streaming platforms Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. House of Secrets - Burari Deaths is a Netflix original documentary based on India’s infamous Burari Deaths, where eleven members across three generations of a family were mysteriously found dead under strange circumstances in their house in Delhi. It is helmed by Leena Yadav and Anubhav Chopra. Jai Bhim: Suriya’s Tamil Courtroom Drama To Release on Amazon Prime Video on November 2!

Talking about the next big release, it is Prithviraj Sukumaran's upcoming Malayalam movie Bhramam is an official adaptation of the Bollywood hit film Andhadhun that featured Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte. Directed by Ravi K Chandran, Bhramam is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on October 7. Let's not waste any time and quickly take a look at every OTT release of the week. Vulnerable – Scars That You Don’t See: Taapsee Pannu Releases Short Film on Standards of Beauty (Watch Video).

OTT Releases Of The Week

Series Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. On my Block S4: October 4, 2021

2. Bad Sport: October 6, 2021

3. Riverdale S5: October 7, 2021

4. Sexy Beasts S2: October 7, 2021

5. House of Secrets - Burari Deaths: October 8, 2021

Movies Releasing This Week

Netflix

1. Devadas Brothers: October 4, 2021 | Tamil

2. Escape the Undertaker: October 5, 2021

3. There's Someone Inside Your House: October 6, 2021

3. Pokemon the Movie - Secrets of the Jungle: October 8, 2021 | Japanese

Amazon Prime Video

1. Bhramam: October 7, 2021 | Malayalam

2. Justin Bieber - Our World: October 8, 2021

3. Madres: October 8, 2021

4. The Manor: October 8, 2021

Disney+ Hotstar

1. Muppets Haunted Mansion: 8th October 2021

Justin Biber's documentary titled Justin Bieber - Our World is slated to release on October 8 only on Amazon Prime Video. Stay updated on every ott releases of the week with us.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2021 09:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).