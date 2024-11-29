The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa celebrated the rich legacy of Indian cinema and highlighted innovations that continue to elevate this beautiful art form. At the prestigious event, Prasar Bharati unveiled its long-awaited app, WAVES. India's public broadcaster Doordarshan announced the OTT (over-the-top) platform to offer viewers a mix of classic and contemporary programmes. WAVES was launched during the opening ceremony of IFFI 2024 in Goa by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. IFFI 2024: Ramesh Sippy, Jaya Prada and Rupali Ganguly Reflect on Their Memorable Experiences at the Festival.

About WAVES App

The OTT platform WAVES will offer content in over 12 languages, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, Punjabi and Assamese. Services like video on demand, free-to-play gaming, Live TV streaming, Radio streaming and online shopping will be provided to users. Currently, the app provides access to 65 live channels including broadcasters such as India Today, Republic, NDTV India and ABP News alongside Doordarshan and Aakashvani.

A Look Into the UI of the WAVES App

(Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

WAVES Brings Back Doordarshan Classics

Another key aspect of WAVES is that it brings back Doordarshan classics, like BR Chopra's Mahabharat, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, and Mukesh Khanna's Shaktimaan. The platform aims to evoke a sense of nostalgia among viewers by offering them modern adaptations like Fauji 2, a sequel to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic 1989 show, Fauji.

How To Download Prasar Bharati’s App WAVES?

Prasar Bharati's new OTT app, Waves, can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for Android users, and iOS users can instal the application through the Apple Store.

Pricing of Subscription in WAVES?

As mentioned above, the application is free to download from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Only selected content may require a subscription. This includes the Gold Plan (INR 350 per year, INR 85 for three months or INR 30 per month), the Diamond Plan (INR 350per year, INR 85 for three months or INR 30 per month) and the Platinum Plan (INR 999 per year). IFFI 2024: Vikrant Massey Wins Personality of the Year Award for Stellar Performance in ‘12th Fail’, See Full List of Winners.

Speaking about the platform, Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati, said that the app aims to empower young content creators and bring about a positive change amongst younger audiences. WAVES has partnered with Nation Creator awardees like Kamiya Jani and RJ Raunac. The platform also includes exclusive screenings of new shows and films IFFI 2024 like Roll No 52 starring Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amala Akkineni, Kicking Balls by Guneet Monga and Fauji 2.0 featuring Gauhar Khan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2024 04:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).